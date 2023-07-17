Czinger 21C V Max Revealed With An Eye On Koenigsegg Record

Last year we saw renderings of the Czinger 21C V Max but this year they presented the car in full for the very first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As its name suggests, this version of the 21C fosses on top speed as opposed to high downforce and staggering G-force figures. Making this first example all the more striking is the bright shade of orange, dubbed Golden State of Mind.

Czinger did some extensive work on the car and ended up nearly re-engineered almost all of the car’s bodywork.

The Californian car maker claims that the 21C’s 2.88-litre twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain delivers 1,250 hp and is capable of a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 1.9 seconds. They also claim it will blitz the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, and complete a 0-250-0 mph (0-402-0 km/h) run in around 27 seconds. If achieved, that figure would eclipse the Koenigsegg Regera’s recent record of 28.81 seconds.