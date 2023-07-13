Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Revealed With 641 HP (478 kW) and Simulated Gearbox

Hyundai took the covers off the Ioniq 5 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today marking the start of N’s first high-performance electrified model.

Powering the new EV is a set of motors delivering 600 hp (448 kW) and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque, which could slightly change before production commences. That increases to 641 hp (478 kW) and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque with the N Grin Boost function engaged, which lasts for 10 seconds.

Drivers will be able to choose between Drag or Track mode. Track mode optimizes the battery to deliver the most laps while Drag mode offers the most power over a short period.

The hatch also gets N Drift Optimizer, which gives away its purpose in its name. The system manages multiple vehicle systems to maintain a drift angle.

One of the stand-out features of this EV includes Hyundai’s N e-shift and N Active Sound + systems. N e-shift brings the feeling of the company’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to the Ioniq 5 N. It simulates the jolt between gearshifts by controlling the motor’s torque output.

Inside, Hyundai installed its newly designed N steering wheel, featuring the performance brand’s logo for the first time.

The company didn’t say when it would go on sale but could reach dealers sometime next year.