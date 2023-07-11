Ferrari KC23 Revealed As Latest One-Off Track Weapon

Every so often Ferrari reveals a one-off creation built for their VVIP clients and the latest of the lot has been revealed as the KC23.

The track-only supercar is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 car but as you can see sports a rather unique body.

The one-off sports some clever side air intakes that open automatically when the car is switched on, and glass front and rear LED light bars inspired by Gran Turismo virtual concept cars.

Although in our eyes, that prominent rear wing looks the part, it can be removed when the car is on display.

That silver paint you see is not just any old paint. It is a four-layer ‘aluminium paint’ specially developed for the car, and is claimed to produce a “luminous gleam in sunlight”.

Hope inside and you will find parts from the 488 GT3 Evo but to make life a bit more comfortable, it has gained unique door panels, a different finish on the passenger side of the dashboard, and unique racing seats with Alcantara upholstery.

Side mirrors have been replaced with some slim camera units to make it more visually appealing and reduce drag.

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the race car and while that version is limited to 603 hp (450 kW) and 700 Nm this version might have been retuned as it does not need to meet any regulations.

For those lucky enough to be attending this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, you will be able to see the latest creation from Ferrari’s Special Projects operation.