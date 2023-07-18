Ferrari Purosangue Scale Model To Match Your Real One Costs R370,000

The talented folks from Amalgam Collection just released the scale mode for the first ever four-door, four-seater car to come from Maranello. We call it the Ferrari of SUVs but they call it the Purosangue.

Should you fancy having a 1:8 scale version in your house you will need to part with $15,995 but if you want it to match the exact specification of your V12 prancing horse, you will need to cough up $20,795 (approx. R370,000).

This fine 1:8 scale model of the Ferrari Purosangue will be handcrafted and finished in their workshops with the cooperation and assistance of Ferrari regarding original CAD data, finishes, and paint codes. Furthermore, it will undergo detailed scrutiny by both engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.

Measuring over 24 inches (62 centimetres) long, the Amalgam-made Ferrari Purosangue needed over 3,000 hours of development time and each of the 199 hand-built units needs over 300 hours of work to be completed.

As always, the result is spectacular and you would be forgiven for confusing the scale model for the real car, at least when looking at photos.