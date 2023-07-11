Get Amped For the Goodwood Festival of Speed With The Top 10 Fastest Runs Ever

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is perhaps one of the most entertaining motoring events of the year and it is just around the corner.

Things kick off on Thursday the 13th and continue over the weekend culminating in the shoot-out on Sunday.

The Goodwood FOS team has kindly compiled a video to get the petrol and electricity racing through our veins showcasing the 10 quickest runs at the iconic event.

The Hillclimb is staged on a narrow, winding road spanning 1.16 miles, featuring nine turns before reaching the top of the hill. The course might be short, but it’s a unique setting for car brands to showcase their latest machines.

Will we see the updated McMurtry Speirling improve on its mind-blowing time from last year? Only time will tell but we think the weather may ruin any shot at a new record this weekend looking at the forecast.