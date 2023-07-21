Hit and Run Accidents: Legal Implications and Steps to Take

Hit-and-run accidents occur when a driver leaves the scene of an accident without stopping to provide identification or assistance to the other parties involved. In Georgia, hit-and-run accidents can result in criminal and civil penalties for drivers who leave the accident scene.

This can include license suspension, fines, and even imprisonment. However, what can hit-and-run accident victims do to protect their rights to get compensated for their damages in such scenarios? According to tmaddenlaw.com, if you are involved in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia, you should take the following steps:

Remain at the Accident Scene

It might be tempting to follow the other driver during a hit-and-run accident. However, you should remain at the scene and call the police immediately. Leaving the accident scene can result in further complications in your case. Call an ambulance if you or anyone else is hurt, and if you can’t, ask someone else to do it. Having your injuries assessed and addressed promptly is crucial to your health and case.

Gather Information and Assess Your Damages

If you can, try to write down the fleeing driver’s license plate number or anything that can help identify the vehicle. Write down its color, make or model, or anything that may come in handy, and tell the authorities your observations.

If there are any witnesses, ask for their contact information. It will help your case later on. Look around your surroundings and check if CCTV cameras are present.

Until the authorities arrive, you should also try to gather evidence, such as taking photos of your injuries or damages to your car.

Accept Medical Treatment

When paramedics arrive, immediately seek medical attention if you are injured. Even if you don’t feel hurt, it is important to consider the adrenaline rush that might mask injury symptoms.

Some injuries aren’t immediately apparent, but having them identified, treated, and recorded is vital for your personal injury claim later on. It will help you prove your injuries when seeking compensation.

Contact The Insurance Company

It is important to let your insurance company know about the hit-and-run accident. Report the accident and provide your insurance company with information about the other driver and their vehicle. Your insurance company can help you with advice on how to proceed with your claim.

Seek the Help of a Personal Injury Lawyer

Hit-and-run accidents are serious charges in Georgia. You will need a personal injury lawyer to help you navigate the legal system and understand your options. They can help you pursue compensation for your damages and prepare your case accordingly.

It’s important to have a skilled legal advisor by your side since they can help you throughout the case. Also, you might be tempted to accept a lesser settlement offer from the insurance company. But, with a lawyer by your side, you have a better chance of receiving fair compensation