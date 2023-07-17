Jacob & Co Reveal R18 Million Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Molsheim Edition

To celebrate 4 years of partnership between both brands, Jacob & Co. and Bugatti created the Chiron Tourbillon Molsheim Edition

The dazzling timepiece features the French flag in blue sapphires, white diamonds and red sapphires, all in baguettes.

It features 148 blue sapphires, 45 white diamonds, and 149 rubies instantly making this specific timepiece distinct from the other Chiron-inspired watches by Jacob & Co.

It still features a miniature replica of the Bugatti W16 engine that powers the Chiron, here forming an intricately designed crown jewel that shows the power unit’s scaled-down pistons and turbochargers.

Jacob & Co. confirmed it has a whopping $1,000,000 (approx. R18 million) price tag which is pocket change for the average Chiron owner.