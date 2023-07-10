Koenigsegg Built Just One Race Car And Its Heading To Auction

Koenigsegg makes some of the fastest cars in the world but they are all road cars, well all except one.

Say hello to the 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupe. A race car based on the CCX and designed for the GT1 class of sports-car racing, which at the time featured cars such as the Aston Martin DB9 and Chevrolet Corvette C6.

Unfortunately, before we could see what the Swedish racer could manage, the GT1 rules were changed and it never raced.

This car is heading for auction by Bonhams at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is estimated to sell for between $3.8 million and $5 million when it crosses the auction block.

Whoever ends up shelling out the bug bucks for this thing, they will be glad to know that it has been certified by Masters Historic Racing for the Endurance Legends Series, so it can finally be used as intended.