Koenigsegg Gemera V8 Option Pumps Out 2,300 HP (1,715 kW)

When Koenigsegg took the covers off the Gemera in 2020 it packed a tiny twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre three-cylinder engine but when combined with three electric motors, the total output was an insane 1,700 hp.

It seems they have been keeping quiet on another option for the car and it will more than likely be the most popular one. You can now choose to replace the TFG (Tiny Friendly Giant) with a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8.

This will result in your Gemera delivering a radical 2,300 hp (1,715 kW) and 2,750 Nm (2,028 lb-ft) of torque but it will also sting your wallet to the tune of $400,000 (approx. R7.5m). Power is sent to the wheels via their nine-speed Light Speed Transmission.

Another option they recently announced is the Ghost Package. It adds an extended front splitter, S-duct, rear wing, and more aero tweaks. The modifications to the nose mean there is no longer storage space beneath the hood.

The first Gemera customer deliveries aren’t estimated to start until 2025 and at this stage, Koenigsegg plans to build 300 of them.

At this stage, South Africa will be getting one unit but we are not sure if they will opt for the new V8 option or the immensely clever TFG option.