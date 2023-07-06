Lamborghini Revuelto Sold Out Until End Of 2025

When Lamborghini revealed the successor to the Aventador, the Revuelto, the feedback was immensely positive and it seems actual customers of the V12-powered bull agree as it is sold out until the end of 2025.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that it has sold out for at least the next 18 months while recently speaking with Bloomberg.

The centrepiece is undoubtedly the new 6.5-litre V12 engine which is supplemented by three electric motors to punch out 1,001 hp. This grunt is sent to all four corners via a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and an all-electric mode is available. Should you find yourself behind the wheel you will have no less than 13 driving modes to choose from.

This is an all-new V12 that is lighter and more potent than its predecessor. On its own it delivers 813 hp and 725 Nm (535 lb-ft) of torque.

The Revuelto features a new monocoque chassis that Lamborghini says is the first to have a fully carbon-fibre front structure.

Thanks to the impressive power it takes this Italian rocket just 2.5 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph and under 7 seconds to hit 200 km/h (124 mph). Flat out, the latest Lambo will exceed 350 km/h (217 mph).