Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Debuts Ready for Le Mans

Lamborghini has officially revealed their SC63 racecar which will compete in the LMDh class at endurance events from next year.

It may not look like a Lambo at a glance, but as you study it, familiar styling cues come forward. We already mentioned the Y-shaped lights, a relatively recent trend from the Italian supercar brand.

Powering this car is a completely new engine designed in-house and made specially for this program. It’s a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V8 with turbos mounted outside the engine for better cooling, maintenance, and weight distribution. While firms produce their own combustion engine, they all use a spec hybrid unit, with all power sent to the rear wheels and total system output capped at 671bhp. A common transmission is used among all LMDh cars, but Lamborghini adjusted gear ratios to best suit its purposes.

The drastic-looking car is not quite ready to race as testing will continue before it debuts at the 2024 season.

Lamborghini is hoping to get the best out of the cars with factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, along with newcomers Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean who hail from the Formula 1 world.

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini and it follows our roadmap Direzione Cor Tauri laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The opportunity to compete in some of the biggest endurance races in the world with a hybrid prototype fits with our vision for the future of high-performance mobility, as demonstrated for road-legal cars with the launch of the Revuelto. The SC63 LMDh is the step into the highest echelons and into the future of motorsports for our Squadra Corse.”