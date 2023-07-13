Manthey Kit For Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Cuts Nurburging Time By Over 6 Seconds

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is one of the most superb creations to come from Zuffenhausen but now the folks from Manthey have done their thing and it’s even more impressive, especially on track.

The big news is a six-second improvement (7:03.121) in the car’s Nordschleife lap time, which feels pretty significant with the same amount of power and identical Michelin Cup 2R tyres as before. Porsche says the upgrade package ‘was developed in Meuspath especially for track days and in close collaboration between engineers at Porsche Motorsport and the Nordschleife specialists at Manthey.’

As expected, aero changes are the biggest contributor to the improved lap time so what does it consist of? The rear wing is 85mm wider with larger endplates, there is a new carbon underbody as well as wheel arch Gurney flap and air curtain up front.

Manthey even reinforced the rear engine cover ‘to be able to withstand the higher aerodynamic forces’ and finished things off by fitting aero discs on the rear wheels to reduce turbulence. The important number from these changes is 169 kg. That’s the total downforce claimed at 200 km/h (124 mph), whereas it’s 89 kg in the standard car.

The suspension of the car has also been overhauled with new inverted coilovers. The spring struts offer four different levels of adjustment while the rebound and compression can also be adjusted easily. The spring rates are 20% greater up front and Manthey has also installed steel brake lines and new brake pads.

This kit will be sold by Porsche Centres, with a European launch scheduled for December. Expect a price on the Tequipment website very soon.