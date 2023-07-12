Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima Teased As Fastest Production Sedan In The World

Maserati has announced that it will finish V8 production later this year, ending 64 years of the powerplant’s use in the Modena firm’s road cars.

The final V8 engines will be fitted to the special Ultima editions of the Ghibli and Levante with the former dubbed the ‘334’ in reference to its top speed of 334 km/h (207.5 mph). That means the Ghibli 334 Ultima is now the fastest production sedan in the world as it edges out the Bentley Flying Spur Speed by 1 km/h.

Both the Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante Ultima will pack their twin-turbo 3.8-litre which develops 564 hp (421 kW) and if you want one, you need to act fast as they are only making 103 units of each.

Not only is it faster than the Ghibli Trofeo (on which it is based), it is substantially quicker too hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds compared to 4.3 seconds. Maserati says “meticulous work has been done on the weight and tires,” with the latter representing a new performance-oriented rubber that uses a “special compound.”

The 334 Ultima’s Scià di Persia paint harks back to the original ‘Shah of Persia’ Maserati 5000 GT, as does the Pale Terracotta tan leather interior. Special ‘334’ logos feature around the car.

Full details remain under wraps till tomorrow, as they will both be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.