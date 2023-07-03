Maserati GT2 Is The Race Car Version Of The MC20

The brand-new Maserati GT2 made its debut over the weekend in Belgium during the 24 Hours of Spa.

It, of course, complies with GT2 regulations and is largely based on the road-going MC20 supercar. It’s scheduled to hit the track for the final rounds of the Fanatec GT European Series before entering its first full season in 2024.

Powering the track weapon is the company’s own Nettuno V6 engine delivering the same 621 hp (463 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) as the road car.

While the road car uses an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the GT2 boasts a six-speed, sequential gearbox with paddle shifters and a motorsport-spec clutch. Maserati has also fitted a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential developed for racing use, along with forged 18-inch centre-lock wheels and two-way adjustable dampers at both axles. Mounted higher than on the MC20, the two exhaust tips belong to a newly developed race exhaust system.

The body is largely the same as the MC20 but it is fully composite and quite a few changes have been implemented to improve aero and cooling. Some of these changes include the substantial rear wing, a roof scoop and an aggressive diffuser at the rear.

Even though it is a GT2-spec race car, you won’t overheat inside the car as it still comes with aircon to keep temperatures at a comfortable level.

Remember Maserati is still working on an even more hardcore version called Project24 which is limited to 62 units and packs a punchy 730 hp.