Porsche Vision 357 Speedster Revealed As Homage To 356

In January, Porsche unveiled its Vision 357 and now they have revealed the follow-up to that car, the Porsche Vision 357 Speedster.

Visually, the concept shares many traits with the hardtop concept from January but the presence of a low-slung windshield makes it appear even sleeker. It is painted in a combination of Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic while some contrasting elements are painted in Miami Blue, including the front tow strap, rear tow hook, and the large ‘75’ graphics.

The coupé version was underpinned by the incredible 718 Cayman GT4 RS but this new Spyder traces its roots to the 718 GT4 e-Performance. Yes, it’s electric and it combines the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport with the electric motors and battery tech of the Mission R concept.

Because Porsche tells us the 357 Speedster uses the electric motors and battery tech from the astonishing Mission R. What Porsche doesn’t tell us is how much power this Vision Speedster carries, so the mind is immediately drawn to the R’s 1,073bhp, dual-motor powertrain.

The concept sits pretty on a set of 20-inch magnesium wheels complete with carbon fibre hubcaps and centre locks. These wheels have taken design inspiration from the wheels used by the original 356 A and 356 B.

Inside you will find a low-mounted seat with a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic shell built into the monocoque and equipped with a six-point racing harness. The cabin has a carbon fibre dashboard with a transparent instrument cluster and does away with regular door handles by using fabric straps to shave off weight. The Miami Blue accents we saw on the outside continue in the cabin on the few individual controls as well as on the steering wheel.

“The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster embodies the essence of the brand,” explains Porsche’s style VP Michael Mauer. “Driving pleasure and driving dynamics combined with an extremely purist form. As with the Mission X that we presented just a few weeks ago, this model demonstrates that even with fresh design genes, the Porsche DNA shines through.”