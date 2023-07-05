Pure Combustion-Engined Lamborghini Urus Fully Sold Out

Since the Lamborghini Urus was revealed back in 2017, it has been powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and nothing else and if you do not have your order in you will not be getting a pure V8-powered Urus.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has mentioned to the German newspaper Welt that the production run for the pure V8 Urus has officially been sold out. Should you fancy a super SUV from the Italian brand, you will need to be a bit patient and get your order in for the upcoming plug-in hybrid model due to arrive near the end of 2024.

As to what powers the electrified Urus only time will tell but we know the brand has a plug-in hybrid V8 setup which is used in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. We suspect it will get a bigger punch to match the Super SUV.

The plug-in Urus will be the second plug-in hybrid Lamborghini after the launch of the Revuelto.

While hybrids serve as a stepping stone, Lamborghini ultimately aims for full electrification. The brand anticipates launching its first purely electric vehicle in 2028, which will likely be a practical everyday vehicle. This model will resemble the practicality of the SUV Urus but feature a sleeker design. The second-generation Urus is slated to go fully electric by 2029, following closely behind.