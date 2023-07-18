Rumour: Aston Martin Valkyrie Costs Over R8m To Service In First Three Years

If you are one of the owners of the Aston Martin Valkyrie you are probably not too phased about how much it is going to cost you to maintain but to the rest of us, they are quite staggering.

There is a service bulletin post by The Automobilist on Facebook (seen below) claiming that the Valkyrie service costs over the first three years will set you back a whopping £355,000 (R8.3m) excl VAT.

The first service comes in at 600 miles (or six months) and costs £25,000 (approx. R580k). That’s outrageously expensive for a service just wait for the 6,200 miles (or 24 months) service because you will be coughing up a ridiculous £150,000 (approx. R3.5m).

This bulletin may not be totally legit as the source is not disclosed but we would not be surprised if the service schedule is indeed accurate as the Valkyrie is one seriously intricate piece of equipment.