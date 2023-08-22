1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO Could Sell For Over R1 Billion At Auction

Ferrari collectors around the world must be getting immensely excited as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is coming up when this 1962 Ferrari 330 LM race car crosses the auction block in November.

Sure, each of the 36 Ferrari 250 GTOs produced is immensely special but this vehicle (chassis 3765) is even more special, as it is the only car that was owned by the Ferrari factory and raced by the Scuderia Ferrari team.

As the name suggests, it is not a regular 250 GTO but is better known as the 330 LM used for racing which featured a longer floorpan designed to accommodate a larger 4.0-litre engine.

This special prancing horse came second overall at the 1962 Nurburgring 1,000 km and continued in team competition for a few more years until it was sold for $6000 in 1964 which would equate to just R112k on today’s exchange rate.

It changed hands in the 1980s and was restored to concourse condition winning a number of awards and accolades in the process.

If you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket then mark down the 13th of November as this stunning machine will cross the RM Sothebys auction block where it is estimated to fetch in excess of $60 million (approx R1.1bn).

It may seem like a bit of a stretch but it is entirely possible considering a 250 GTO sold for $70 million in 2018 and that example did not have the ownership pedigree of this car.