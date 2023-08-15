Amalgam Releases R450k Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Scale Model

The immensely talented folks from Amalgam Collection are back with another ultra-realistic scale model with an ultra-high price tag.

Say hello to the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 in 1:8 scale which can cost as much as $23,520 (approx. R450k) for a bespoke model to match your actual T.50.

Conceived as the spiritual successor to the Gordon Murray-devised McLaren F1, the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 has rewritten the supercar rulebook, becoming the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever built. Created by an experienced team applying the same uncompromising approach to design and engineering that shaped every facet of the F1, and inspired by Murray’s 50 years at the pinnacle of Formula One and automotive industry engineering and design, the T.50 is an unflinching dedication to lightweight, highly-advanced active aerodynamics and world-leading standards of advanced engineering. It is expected to be the last, and the greatest, ‘analogue’ supercar ever built.

This fine 1:8 scale model of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 has been handcrafted and finished in Amalgam workshops using CAD directly from Gordon Murray Design allowing them to perfectly recreate every detail at scale.

Just 199 pieces will ever be made with each measuring over 54 cm (21-inches) long and taking over 350 hours to build.