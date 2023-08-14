Aston Martin Reveals Sleek DB12 Volante

Back in May this year, Aston Martin revealed what they called the world’s first “super tourer,” the DB12. Fast forward to today and we now have the convertible variant which sees the ‘Volante’ moniker added to its title.

As you can see it looks identical to its coupé sibling but now you get unlimited headroom when dropping the eight-layered fabric roof. Dropping the top takes just 14 seconds and can be done while travelling at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

As standard, the Aston Martin DB12 Volante will get a black roof but if that does not suit your style, you can also ask for red, blue, or black/silver.

Under the sleek hood sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out a healthy 671 horses (500 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That is good for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.7 seconds which means it is only 0.1s slower than the regular DB12 but it will achieve the same 325 km/h (202 mph) top speed.

The Aston Martin DB12 Volante will enter production in the third quarter of the year with the first deliveries to customers scheduled to take place in Q4 2023.