Automobili Pininfarina Reveals Stunning 1,876 HP Roofless B95

Automobili Pininfarina has decided to use the underpinnings of their electric hypercar known as the Battista to create a stunning roofless hypercar named B95.

With four permanent-magnet synchronous motors, it sends power through all four wheels, with torque vectoring to improve agility and stability as required. Thanks to its monstrous 1,876 hp (1,399 kW) it deals with the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in less than 2 seconds and will run to a top speed of over 300 km/h (186 mph).

Pininfarina has yet to disclose a range, but the Battista is officially capable of driving 475 km (296 miles) between charges.

Inside the cabin, you will find a new tan-leather dashboard with black trim, plus black and tan stitching.

Just 10 examples of the B95 will be produced, priced from €4.4 million (approx. R91 million) and will offer buyers “unlimited bespoke opportunities”.