BMW M2 Grabs Nürburgring Record from Audi RS3

Earlier this year BMW took four cars to the Nurburgring to put them through their paces, one of them was the M2 which grabbed a lap record at the circuit.

Kitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 rubber it set a brisk time of 7:38.706 which takes the title of fastest production Compact Car around the ‘Ring from the Audi RS3.

To put the BMW M2’s accomplishment in perspective, the previous M2 Competition completed a lap in 7:52.36, over 13 seconds slower than the current car.

Watch the full run below with Jorg Weidinger behind the wheel.