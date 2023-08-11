German Demand For Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance ‘Close to Zero’

When Mercedes-AMG disclosed the fact that the new C63 S would be losing half its cylinders there was total outcry from the fans and customers and according to a new article from Germany, sales are not going well at all.

MBPassion is reporting that feedback from several dealerships in Germany is that the demand is ‘close to zero’. Some salespeople even went as far as saying that they have not heard of a single order coming in at some dealerships.

In terms of data alone, the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance model is the most powerful C-Class of all time packing 680 hp (500 kW) and a maximum torque of 1,020 Nm but also significantly heavier at well over two tons.

So what could be the cause of the terrible demand and/or incoming orders? Is it the fact that it is significantly more expensive than the competing BMW M3 Competition xDrive or bluntly because it’s powered by a 4-cylinder hybrid powerplant?

If it is the latter, there may be hope as recent rumours suggest that the folks from Affalterbach may be making a plan to get the twin-turbo V8 back. We can only hope this is the case but for now, we wait for official confirmation from the brand.