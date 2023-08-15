Larte Design Body Kit Cranks Up Presence Of The BMW X6 M Competition

The BMW X6 M Competition is not exactly a subtle-looking machine but for those wanting to take it up a notch or two in the visual department, Larte Design is here to help.

As you can see in the small gallery below, their Performance Body Kit gives the SUV more presence and a lot more menace.

At the front, the kit includes a carbon fibre hood as well as a prominent front lip. At the back, you will find a subtle rear spoiler and a slightly larger roof edge spoiler as well as a redesigned diffuser housing four fat tailpipes.

Larte Design can wrap up the changes with a selection of custom-designed wheels ranging in size from 21 to 23 inches.