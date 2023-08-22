Maserati Reveal Hardcore Track-Only MCXtrema Packing 730 HP (544 kW)

Maserati is making full use of the MC20 supercar platform and the latest offering is a hardcore, race-track-ready version that can not be driven on public roads.

Known during development as Project24, we now have the final version of which 62 units will be produced, each priced from £936,000 (approx. R22 million).

The MCXtrema “reflects the desire to create a racing car capable of passing on the legacy”, the brand said, adding it “celebrates the past and sets the pace for the future of the Italian luxury brand”.

Power comes from a tuned version of the MC20’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine developing 730 hp (544 kW), up from 463 kW in the road car. This grunt is sent to the rear wheels through a unique six-speed sequential transmission and a mechanical locking differential.

A low nose with slim LED lights, integrated race twin exhausts and a large bonnet-mounted emblem all add to the extreme look. Elsewhere, the Italian brand has added new double-wishbone suspension along with track-tuned four-way racing dampers, springs and an anti-roll bar. All can be fully adjusted.

Inside you will find a single left-hand seat surrounded by different clusters of controls. These control an array of settings, from steering calibration to traction control levels, brake balance, engine strategies and the pit limiter.

In the words of Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “Maserati MCXtrema was created with the aim of offering an incredibly exclusive product that can set a new paradigm for our track cars. The project is dedicated to a selected clientèle who are particularly attentive to distinctive details, ranging from the most refined and innovative design to exceptional performance. MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of Maserati’s DNA, a declaration of a new pathway for our brand, devoted to superlative manufacturing and able to stand out in the world of luxury engine production with uncompromising performance”.