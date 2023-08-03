McLaren 750S Spectrum Shows Off New MSO Colour Gradient Paint

For automotive connoisseurs of exquisite painting techniques, McLaren has revealed the McLaren 750S Spectrum Theme, skillfully crafted by their esteemed personalisation division, MSO.

The McLaren 750S ‘Spectrum Theme’ by MSO features a display of blue waves gracefully adorning the flanks of this McLaren’s latest supercar. One of the most captivating elements of the Spectrum Theme lies in its use of seven distinct shades of paint, meticulously applied in artful stripes along the car’s body, resulting in a seamless gradient effect.

In addition to the blue hues, McLaren intends to offer orange and grey versions of this look. The company has to formulate new paints that blend light and dark tones to make the colour shift.

“The Spectrum Theme takes what we can do at McLaren to the next level. A huge degree of attention and accuracy is required to ensure the lines of the Spectrum are completely sympathetic to the surface of the 750S’ incredible bodywork,” said McLaren Special Operations Director Michael McDonagh about the new colour option.

McLaren took the covers off the 750S in April this year and for those that need reminding, this is the ‘successor’ to the 720S.