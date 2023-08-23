Mercedes-AMG Boss Officially Confirms V8 Will Not Return To C63 and E63

At the beginning of this month, the internet took flight when rumours about Mercedes possibly bringing the V8 back to the C63 and E63 surfaced but quite quickly after that, a report suggested that it was “pure nonsense”.

We can officially confirm that it was indeed not true as the Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has categorically shot down the rumour.

During an interview with The Drive at Monterey Car Week, Schiebe said he can “definitively deny” that Mercedes-AMG would be bringing V8 power back to high-performance C-Class and E-Class models.

Sadly that means the C63 will soldier on with its four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, which has been criticized by some due to its weight and complexity, while the upcoming E63 is slated to get an electrified inline-six setup.

Schiebe added that AMG believes it’s made the right call with both cars considering where the market is headed.