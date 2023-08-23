Novitec Pushes Ferrari 812 Competizione To 854 HP (637 kW)

The Ferrari 812 Competizione is not the most subtle looking (and sounding) prancing horse and considering it packs 818 hp (610 kW) as standard it is not shy in the power department either.

Novitec decided it needed a bit more and massaged the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 to push out an even healthier 854 hp (637 kW).

Should you wish you can opt for a gold-plated exhaust and buyers can select whether or not to have active sound management.

Styling-wise they left the Maranello machine fairly untouched but they did slap a set of 22-inch forged wheels from Vossen and dropped the ride height to give it more presence.

Would you fiddle with a car limited to just 999 units worldwide? We wouldn’t but each to their own.