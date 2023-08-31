Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs BMW M2 CS Drag Race Shows Effect of DRS

The crew from Carwow are back this time putting two Germans head to head for the usual drag race, rolling race and brake test.

Obviously, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the BMW M3 CS are two very different machines in many aspects but as it turns out, their performance on the track is very similar, which makes this race very, very close.

Sure the 911 is down on power compared to the Bavarian but significantly up on weight. The M3 CS weighs around 300 kg more than the race car for the road.

As the title suggests, the very clever DRS system comes into play in the racing below so place your bets, push play and enjoy.