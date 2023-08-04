Renegade Design Gives BMW XM More Menacing Looks

The folks over at Renegade Design have decided to offer a bodykit for the controversial BMW XM and if you fancy what you see you will need to act fast as they will only be making 10 in total.

The new carbon fibre kit gives the M SUV an even more menacing look mostly in part to the carbon hood cover and sleeker carbon kidney grille. The front air intake inserts and front bumper splitter further accentuate its sporty appeal. To complement the overall look, the car will also be equipped with carbon fibre mirror covers.

As you can see, the fender flares and body extensions give the M a much more aggressive appearance.

At the back, you will find a roof spoiler, rear bumper side inserts and a new diffuser, all made of carbon fibre. The XM will also get new exhaust tips made of the magic material.

Wrapping up the updates is a set of huge wheels which seem to be from the folks over at HRE.

Renegade Design says that initial shipments are scheduled to commence by the end of September. No pricing is available at this point.