Report About Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 V8 Return Is “Pure Nonsense”

The Mercedes-AMG rumour mill went crazy just over a week ago after Car and Driver claimed that they would be bringing back the V8 engine for the C63 and E63 in 2026 but a new report suggests otherwise.

Auto Motor und Sport is reporting that “an employee familiar with product development” calls the original report “pure nonsense”.

We can’t say we are not surprised to be fair but it is rather deflating nonetheless. Increasingly stringent emissions regulations are making it harder and harder for automakers to sell cars with large-displacement engines. With the Euro 7 standard programmed to come into effect in 2025, the future of big ICEs looks very bleak.

People have been very quick to criticize manufacturers for slashing cylinders and adding hybridization but this is basically the only way to keep performance cars alive going forward. Mercedes-AMG fans are not taking this lightly as a recent report suggests the demand for the four-cylinder hybrid C63 S E-Performance is pretty much non-existent.