Report: More Powerful BMW M2 xDrive On The Way

Even though the G87 BMW M2 was not welcomed with open arms when it was revealed, the Munich-based manufacturer is going to maximise the use of the baby M with more variants on the way.

We have already seen prototypes of the CS variant under going testing and development and now a new report from BMW Blog suggests we just might see an xDrive version.

The publication does not disclose its sources but states that the impressive demand for the xDrive versions of the M3 and M4 models works in favour of the potential M2 xDrive. There’s no final decision made yet and BMW is reportedly expected to give its final verdict very soon before a potential 2026 launch.

They continue to note that a potential M2 xDrive will most likely drop the six-speed manual transmission and instead be offered only with the eight-speed automatic.

The rumour mill suggests that the xDrive could come with the power hike expected to find its way into the M2 CS which means a healthy increase to 520 horses.

While 2026 is distant and project decisions solidify just 18 months prior to production, plans remain subject to change. Yet, strong signals currently point to the heightened likelihood of the first-ever BMW M2 xDrive becoming a reality.