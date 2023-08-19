    News

    Rimac Nevera Grabs Nurburgring EV Lap Record

    By Updated:No Comments

    Rimac continues to break records with their Nevera hypercar and the latest one is the fastest production EV to lap the Nurburgring.

    Rimac revealed Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić used a Nevera equipped with Michelin Cup2R tyres to lap the long circuit in 7:05.298 with timing confirmed by on-board telemetry as well as TÜV SÜD. That easily beats the time posted by the Tesla Model S Plaid, which set a record earlier this year when it lapped the track in 7:25.231.

    Kodrić said “The fact that the Nevera can achieve this kind of speed on track, when it’s been developed to be a comfortable hyper GT for the road, is what makes it so special. It’s such a well-rounded piece of engineering and design; gentle and usable in the city, thrilling to drive on twisting B-roads, comfortable over long distances and devastatingly fast on a race track.”

    To celebrate this record breaker they revealed the Nevera Time Attack Edition in California. All 12 units have already been spoken for and each wears a livery inspired by the car that set each of the achievements in the past year.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply