Scuderia South Africa Now Under New Ownership

This year is quite a milestone for Scuderia South Africa as not only does it celebrate 50 years as the official Ferrari dealer in South Africa, it is now under new ownership.

Smartgrowth Investments Proprietary Limited, with André Rossouw as the Chief Executive Officer, has acquired all the equity of the group. This follows the successful conclusion of negotiations that commenced in November 2022 for the purchase of shares from the company’s previous shareholders.

Rossouw brings a wealth of experience, having previously served in several senior management positions in the luxury sports car business over the last 15 years.

“These certainly are exciting times for Ferrari in South Africa and we look forward to supporting this amazing brand under the new ownership structure,” commented André Rossouw, CEO at Scuderia South Africa.

“Our world-class showrooms will continue to provide a unique glimpse into the world of Ferrari. It remains a hub where customers and enthusiasts can appreciate the vehicles and learn more about the proud heritage of the brand,” he concluded.

Scuderia South Africa is looking forward to welcoming two new models this year with the highlight being the Ferrari Purosangue but for those who want the wind in their hair, the Roma Spider will also make its debut in the fourth quarter.