Subaru Impreza STI 22B Owned By Colin McRae Sells For R11 Million

Back in the 90’s, Subaru were the one to beat in the Rally world which in part was because of the talented Colin McRae behind the wheel.

The success saw the launch of the first Impreza WRX, or World Rally Experimental, in 1992, which Subaru followed up with the Impreza WRX STI in 1994.

Come 1998 the most iconic model the Impreza 22B STI arrived as Subaru celebrated its hat trick of titles from 1995 to 1997.

As you can see in the included images, this example is absolutely pristine and since it was once owned by McRae himself, it fetched £480,500 (approx. R11 million) over the weekend.

In addition to being owned by the late rally legend, McRae’s car is one of three original prototypes. That’s why its build plaque states “000/400.” The other two prototypes were originally passed to Prodrive’s David Lapworth and to Nicky Grist, McRae’s long-time co-driver.

While talking about Prodrive, we must note that they recently celebrated the 22B by building a modern version called the P25. Only 25 are to be built with a starting price of £460,000 which is almost as much as the original owned by McRae.