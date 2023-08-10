The Most Bespoke Bugatti Ever Made – Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’

Bugatti can do pretty much anything you ask them to and boasts “near-infinite” possibilities for customization.

One of their customers decided to push that claim to its limit with this creation, the Chiron Super Sport ‘Golden Era’.

The one-of-one Chiron Super Sport was commissioned by a Bugatti collector with a deep appreciation for Bugatti history and for the intricate engineering of the W16 engine. Not only did he choose a Chiron Super Sport to celebrate the combustion engine design, but he wanted to appropriately pay homage to the history that had led to the creation of this engine.

The passenger side displays 26 unique drawings with icons like the Type 41 Royale and Type 57 SC Atlantic, while the driver’s side has 19 sketches documenting Bugatti’s history since 1987.

Inside, each door panel shows off three Bugatti icons, with these hand-applied using bespoke paint and a fine brush that allowed the team to paint directly on the leather. Golden Era stitching matches the underside of the rear wing, and hand-written ‘One-of-One’ motifs further elevate the luxury feel.

Achim Anscheidt, former Bugatti Design Director in charge of this creation, explains the ideation’s starting point: “Our customers can be incredibly creative and we take great pride in helping them realize what they dream of, but extensive special commissions such as this are exceedingly rare – we usually see no more than one or two creations on this scale each year. Given the vision and exacting nature for this project – and the fantastical ideation we wanted to realize – ‘Golden Era’ is probably the most demanding piece of tailored personalization work that my team and I have ever worked on.

“A very important customer came to us and during our conversations, he expressed that he believed the Chiron Super Sport and its W16 engine represented a landmark moment in the world of the automobile. He wanted to do something truly unique in celebration. We looked back through Bugatti history to find a number of these landmark moments, including the times of Ettore Bugatti, Jean Bugatti and Roland Bugatti, which really marked the first golden era for the brand. And then, of course, the modern-day incarnation of Bugatti from 1987, picking out the icons from these times that came to define the Bugatti brand. Our team proposed a concept featuring 45 sketches of the brand’s icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself, and the owner immediately fell in love with the idea. The implementation may sound quite straightforward, but achieving a perfect finish, and one that would last the test of time, took more patience and craftsmanship than you could ever imagine.”