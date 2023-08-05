V8 Could Return To Mercedes-AMG E-Class and C-Class

The AMG community was not amused when they announced that the C63 would be dropping the V8 for a hybridized turbo-four and then to rub salt into the wound, the E63 would also lose two cylinders in favour of an inline-six plug-in-hybrid setup.

Well, those who are disappointed may be in for a treat as two independent sources say that the M177 4.0-litre V8 will return to the C and E-Class by 2026. The eight-cylinder is currently being modified to meet EU7 emissions standards.

According to senior engineers directly involved in the matter, both the C-class and E-class need only minor bodywork changes to accommodate the twin-turbo powerplant, the PHEV battery plus electric motor, and the auxiliary equipment. Since the C- and E-class are under evaluation for a life-cycle extension beyond 2028, the hardcore AMG versions may remain in production well into the next decade.