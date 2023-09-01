$1 Million Track-Only Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport Revealed

California is busy hosting the Rennsport Reunion 7 and Porsche decided it’s the perfect occasion to reveal a rather radical vehicle.

Ladies and gents say hello to the totally wild-looking Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport. The limited-edition track weapon is the result of a design-oriented approach and benefits technically from the freedoms that go beyond motorsport regulations.

The car is based on the new 911 GT3 R of the current 992 generation and packs a power output of 611 hp (456 kW) with the 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine being tuned to run E25 fuel as well as receiving bespoke pistons and camshafts.

One of the special features of this unique collector’s item, which is limited to 77 units, is the distinctively designed body. The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport combines the powerful appearance of a high-performance competition car with modern design elements. At the same time, it hails back to the sports car manufacturer’s motorsport history without drifting into a retro look. Elementary performance factors of the original GT3 model, such as air resistance and aerodynamic downforce remain largely untouched.

Under the skin, the 911 GT3 R rennsport is much the same as the race car. This means it continues to sport five-way adjustable KW racing shocks and double wishbone suspension. A set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport M S9 tyres have been developed for it while a set of massive AP brakes also come standard.

“Porsche has been shaped by its rich history,” said Thorsten Klein, Style Porsche project manager for the GT3 R rennsport. “This is especially true in racing. This has subsequently inspired us, of course, but by no means did we want to produce a copy or an obvious retro paint job. The three options we selected are new interpretations.”

Porsche refers to the new model as the successor to the modern Porsche 935 and if you want one you will need to part with a minimum of $1,046,000 but since they are making only 77 units we are almost certain that they are all spoken for.