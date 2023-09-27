998 HP Aston Martin Valhalla Revealed In Road-Going Spec

The first time we saw and heard of the Aston Martin Valhalla was back in 2019 when it was called the AB-RB 003 but fast forward to today and we finally see the version of the car that will hit the roads.

The supercar is expected to cost around $800,000 and has been developed extensively since the concept was revealed with help from its Formula 1 team. Drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are said to have aided in development. The car is likewise said to use many F1-adjacent technologies, like a DRS-style wing as well as active aerodynamics that are not allowed in the racing series.

“It is a great advantage for a car manufacturer to have access to the unique skills and knowledge of a Formula 1 team,” said Claudio Santoni, Aston Martin Performance Technologies engineering director. “F1 engineers are constantly pushing the boundaries in the pursuit of performance and have developed rapid problem-solving tools. With this knowledge ‘in-house’ we can seamlessly bring F1 expertise to road car development.”

The Valhalla is fitted with a bespoke 4.0-litre twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8 which is combined with three electric motors, two of which are at each front wheels, while the third is mounted to the transmission. Aston Martin now says the combo makes 997 horsepower, which is a bit more than last we heard.

Only 999 of the carbon-tubbed supercars will be built and Aston mentioned that they will have a prototype ready before the end of the year with production starting in 2024.