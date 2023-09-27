‘Alfa Romeo 4E’ Planned As EV 4C Successor

Alfa Romeo discontinued the 4C in 2019 and although that made us rather sad, we do have a successor to look forward to.

They are now setting their sights on the future with ambitious plans for a new electric roadster, according to a new comprehensive report by Autocar.

They just revealed the 33 Stradale supercar and to continue with this momentum, they will introduce a small EV SUV next year. This will be followed up by electric replacements for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. The grand finale in this electrification roadmap will reportedly see Alfa Romeo introduce larger sedan and SUV models, specifically targeting the Chinese and American markets, as well as an electric replacement for the 4C.

Speaking to Autocar at the launch of the limited-edition 33 Stradale, Alfa product boss Daniel Guzzafame gave vital clues to the new roadster, suggesting that it could inherit the Spider name because of the strength of its heritage and association with the Alfa brand.

“There are some items from Alfa Romeo that we don’t kill: one is the Spider, the other is a love of cars,” he said. “We do want to continue them, because that’s the brand. And that’s in our ideas, so let’s see if we can make that a plan.”

The new Spider is likely to be badged the 4E as a nod to its electric powertrain and to strengthen its billing as a replacement for the 4C, which was built from 2013 to 2019.

Autocar understands that the 4E will feature design cues that draw heavily on those of the 33 Stradale, namely in its new-style shield grille, elliptical bonnet and light signature and bluff ‘coda tronca’ rear end.

Don’t get too excited about this yet as we are not expecting it to arrive before 2027.