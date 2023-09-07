BMW Might Produce Z4 Touring Coupe But It Will Be Rather Pricey

Rumours are swirling around Munich as there is talk about a potential production of the BMW Z4 Touring Coupe.

It will obviously take inspiration from the Concept Touring Coupé we saw revealed earlier this year and is slated to be another extremely exclusive model like the 3.0 CSL.

It will reportedly command a price tag of approximately 300,000 euros (approx. R6 million) with 50 units rumoured for German customers.

We are not all that surprised to be fair as the model looked very much production-ready.