Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Does Huge Off-Road Jump

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is the most off-road super sports car they have ever built but we don’t think Lamborghini intended owners to go to extremes as seen in the video below.

First up the owner, Mark McCann takes his V10 Bull to a rock quarry in the UK that is used by proper off-roading vehicles and very quickly Mark realizes this place is too much for the Lamborghini and goes elsewhere.

After some slidey J-turns on the grass the owner then heads to a dirt course where the Sterrato excels on the loose surface.

Wrapping up the video is the most entertaining aspect, a very large jump with a rather large landing.

Do you think it survives without severe damage? Watch below and find out.

Lamborghini is only making 1,499 units of the Sterrato, and they have a base price of R6,825,000.