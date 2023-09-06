Mercedes-AMG Previews 800 HP GT Concept E Performance

Mercedes decided to give visitors of the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich a first look at the upcoming AMG GT Concept E Performance.

It may only be a concept at this stage but the bodywork looks production-ready, suggesting clearly the full reveal of the production version is imminent. We expect the final version to be called the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance when it is launched and aside from the charging port on the rear, it looks identical to the regular AMG GT.

The powertrain for the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be mighty. It should feature the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the standard car but that familiar unit will be mated to an electric motor on the rear axle to boost total output to over 800 hp. Mercedes says the car uses “technology transfer from the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team”.

Those power output numbers suggest that the PHEV will be more powerful than the previous-gen AMG GT Black Series that made 720 hp (537 kW) from a non-electrified V8.

At the moment, it is not known when we will see the introduction of the E Performance versions of the AMG GT but we wouldn’t be surprised if it went on to enter production sometime in 2024.