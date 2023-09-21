Mercedes G-Wagon Production Coming To An End With Updated Model To Be More Aerodynamic

According to a report from Business Insider (German edition), production of the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class is set to come to an end in early 2024 as the German carmaker prepares to launch an updated model.

According to the UK’s Autocar, the new G-Class will adopt a number of aerodynamic upgrades from the EQG, in an effort to reduce fuel consumption.

“Most customers won’t see it, even if they stand in front of the car, but the change in some cases had a really dramatic improvement to the aerodynamics,” Dr Emerich Schiller, the head of the G-Class business unit, told Autocar.

“We really improved the aerodynamics without changing the shape, and what we’ve learned with the electric version we will put to the [petrol] engine car. So when the facelift comes next year, the cars will have most of the aerodynamic improvements as well, with a tremendous reduction in fuel consumption.”