Next-Gen BMW M4 CS Coming in 2024

If you find the BMW M4 Competition a bit too ‘standard’ and the M4 CSL a bit too much then BMW has something just for you as they will be introducing a new M4 CS next year as part of a range of upgrades planned for the M performance division’s line-up.

Franciscus van Meel, boss of BMW M, said the M4 CS will arrive in dealerships “in the middle of next year”. He added that facelifted versions of the standard BMW M3 and M4, along with the M5 and M5 Touring, are also due to be introduced in 2024.

No details on the M4 CS powertrain were given but we would imagine it to be identical to the current M3 CS.

The M3 CS also features a range of chassis and component tweaks to improve the handling over the standard model, including stiffer engine mounts, changes to the active differential, exhaust upgrades, numerous lightweight parts, an upgraded diffuser and performance tyres.