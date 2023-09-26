Non-Competition BMW M Models Will Be A Thing Of The Past

BMW is hard at work tweaking its naming structure but they have also confirmed that normal M cars are going to be phased out and M Competition cars will become the new normal.

Over the last 10 years or so, BMW M models all had a pretty similar launch schedule. First, it’d launch the normal M car and then a year or so later, the M Competition model. The Competition version would look slightly different, have a few extra horses, and maybe have some subtle handling tweaks, but nothing too drastic. Since BMW started regularly making Competition models, they’ve become far more popular with customers, so BMW is just going to lead with those from now on.

BMW M is “not going to split any longer between M and M Competition, it will all be Competition in the future,” said van Meel, per Car Throttle.

We are really not surprised to be honest especially in South Africa as customers in this spending bracket have no need to get something a little bit ‘lesser’.

Competition models have become so much more popular that BMW M already stopped selling regular versions of its M SUVs and the M8.