Novitec Reveals Highly Limited N-Largo S Kit For Ferrari 812 Superfast

Novitec has taken the covers off the N-Largo S kit for the prancing horse we know as the 812 Superfast and all of them have already been sold.

Well, that is not hard considering they are only making three kits available worldwide and as you can see it gives the car a completely menacing presence.

Starting under the long hood, the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 has been pushed up to 818 horses (618 kW) and 751 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. This results in a new 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.8 seconds with a slightly higher top speed of 345 km/h (214 mph).

The V12 symphony is made even more glorious thanks to the new Novitec high-performance exhaust with or without actively controlled butterfly valves. I

The styling is very clearly changed and includes a new front fascia that flows into the wider front fenders and reduces front-axle lift. The tuner also widened the rear fenders, adding 14 cm (5.52 inch) to its overall width. New naked carbon rocker panels, a new rear diffuser, and an integrated spoiler help further improve the car’s aerodynamics.

Each owner will exclusively individualize their car’s cabin, with the tuner offering a wide selection of materials and finishes, including leather and Alcantara.