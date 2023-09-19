Orange Aston Martin Collection Heading to Auction in October

Come October, Bonhams will offer a very orange collection of Aston Martins up for auction appropriately named “The Orange Collection”.

This extraordinary collection originated from a special commission by a “private gentleman” in 2010. The owner requested that Aston Martin produce their range of road cars in a custom shade of orange complete with matching interiors.

We do not know why the owner wanted such a bright bold hue for the collection, but the models are certainly eye-catching.

“This is a truly incredible and bespoke offering and I envisage collectors wanting to secure the entire collection with many others trying to win a particular favourite. Whatever the outcome, the new owners will own a unique part of motoring history,” remarked Gregory Tuytens, Head of Sale for Bonhams.

All the cars (listed below) were manufactured to Swiss specifications, and all are showing what is effectively delivery mileage.

The Orange Collection comprises:

• Aston Martin DBS Volante, estimate €80,000 – 120,000

• Aston Martin DBS Coupe, estimate €80,000 – 120,000

• Aston Martin DB9 Volante, estimate €60,000 – 90,000

• Aston Martin DB9 Coupe, estimate €60,000 – 90,000

• Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe, estimate €50,000 – 80,000

• Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante, estimate €40,000 – 60,000

• Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe, estimate €40,000 – 60,000

• Aston Martin Rapide Sports-Saloon, estimate €40,000 – 60,000