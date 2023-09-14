Report: Electric BMW M3 Coming In 2027 With Around 700 HP

A report from BMWBlog suggests the inaugural all-electric BMW M3 is scheduled for release in 2027.

The M3 EV will be constructed using the Neue Klasse architecture, with the codename ZA0 and will reportedly pack around 700 horsepower.

Power will be sent to all four wheels and will make use of BMW’s “Heart Of Joy”. You may be wondering what on earth that is and simply put, it is an innovative system which promises to redefine the driving experience in all future BMW electric vehicles. The “Heart of Joy” marks a significant milestone for BMW, as it combines powertrain software and driving dynamics into a single, unified system.

Other rumours suggest that we will see a new gasoline-powered M3 as well but apparently, that is not the case as BMW M go all-in with their electrification plans.