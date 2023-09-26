Toyota GR Yaris To Get Update With 300 HP and Eight-Speed Auto

The folks over at Best Car are reporting that we could see a more potent version of the Toyota GR Yaris as a 2024 model and we are not complaining.

They claim that sources close to Toyota have mentioned that the little 1.6-litre turbocharged engine will be massaged up to 300 hp with the torque figure coming in at 370 Nm (272 lb-ft).

If the source is indeed accurate then the updated GR Yaris will also be getting a freshly developed eight-speed automatic transmission. This is not all that surprising to be fair as we did see a prototype of it back in March last year.

The styling will be slightly updated with some new bumpers and possibly a larger rear spoiler and the interior will likely come direct from the GR Corolla.

Production is reportedly slated to commence at the beginning of next year.

The image above is the GR Yaris GR Parts Concept